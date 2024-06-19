Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin cherishes Sailee’s support; is grateful to her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) going through a tough time with him not only being arrested, but his car being taken off too. Sailee (Neha Harsora) and her efforts bore fruit when she got Sachin released from jail. However, they could not get the car back. When they gave the police team big money, they gave the car back. But it had a major engine problem and was tampered with, and was not functional. Sachin needed more money to repair his car.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin seeing through the goodness of Sailee in this tough time. He will recollect the moments at the police station and beyond where Sailee had supported him. He will think of the moment when Sailee blocked the officer from beating Sachin. At home, Sailee will take care of Sachin and nurse his wounds. Sachin will get emotional and will express his heartfelt gratitude to Sailee. He will tell her that he trusts his father, Aaji and friends and has not had anyone else in his life. However, her solid support has made him believe that he can trust her always.

Sailee will be happy but will also be tense as she has hidden the big truth of Sudhakar’s involvement, fearing Sachin’s well-being.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 99 18th June Written Episode Update

Paresh asked Renuka to give the money she had for Sachin’s car repair. When she denied, Paresh had no other option but to mortgage their house. Renuka feared the truth coming out, and agreed to give the money.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.