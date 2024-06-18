Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin gets back his car; gets emotional seeing its bad condition

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) returning home after getting beaten by the police. Sailee and Juhi brought him home. As we know, the police team did not give Sachin’s car back, and wanted a cash of 1 lakh for the return. Sachin was upset as he came home without his vehicle.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin coming home without the car. Paresh will be worried on seeing Sachin’s condition. Sachin will tell him about his need for money at te earliest. Paresh will tell Sachin that Renuka will give the money. Paresh will order Renuka to get Aaji’s given money. Renuka will initially object, but Paresh will be stern at her to give the money. Sachin will take the money and will go to the police station to release his car. However, he will be shocked to see that the car is in a bad state, with it not even stating.The car will be tampered upon by the police, who would have rendered it as functionless. Sachin will be heartbroken to see the state of his car.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 98 17th June Written Episode Update

Sailee talked to the ACP’s wife with the help of Akash and got Sachin released from jail. However, the police refused to give back Sachin’s car. This made Sachin helpless and sad.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.