Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin to save Sailee

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Paresh has proposed the wedding of Sailee (Neha Harsora) with Tejas (Puru Chibber). However, Renu and Tejas are against the proposal. For Tejas, it is all the more tough as he is shown to be in love with Isha. We also wrote about Isha’s pregnancy leading to further confusion.

On the other hand, after her father’s death, Sailee is finding it tough to manage her home as they are covered in debt and owe huge money to Sudhakar.

The coming episode will see Sudhakar kidnapping Sailee. Sailee will be under tremendous pressure when she will find a saviour. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon), who will be wearing a helmet will save Sailee from Sudhakar.

However, Sailee will not know who the person is, who saved her. As we know, Sailee and Sachin have been at loggerheads, constantly fighting with each other. Sailee has an opinion that Sachin is nothing but a ruffian.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 17 28th March Written Episode Update

Sachin and Sailee again got into a clash and fought with each other. Meanwhile, Isha got pregnant.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.