Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee rescues Sachin from jail; Sachin has a new problem

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) getting arrested for slapping a policeman. We saw Aaji preparing for the first night of Sachin and Sailee (Neha Harsora). Though Sachin was not for it, he gave his consent for the sake of his Aaji. However, he had to rush to Mumbai as his friend was in trouble.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee with the help of Akash trying to bring Sachin and his friend out of jail. Akash will take the help of his friend Ria, who will in turn talk to her mother who is the wife of the ACP.

Sachin who will be beaten black and blue, will be allowed out of the jail as the lady will call the police. Sailee will take Sachin out, but they will encounter a new problem. The police force will take their anger and vent at Sachin indirectly and will not give back his car. Sachin will get emotional as his car will not be released.

Sachin and Sailee will get to know that the police team will make sure that they do not get their car easily. Sachin will be worried while Sailee will try to motivate him and take him out of the police station. However, she will hide the big fact that Sudhakar is behind all of the problem.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 97 16th June Written Episode Update

Sachin returned to Mumbai to save his friend from a problem. Sachin in his anger, slapped a police officer which led to his arrest.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.