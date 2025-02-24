Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Joy accuses Sailee of stealing; Paresh loses his temper

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) being instigated by one and all to lose his temper. While Mayur instigated Sachin to drink and showed him the drink setup in his vehicle, Sachin showed restraint and refused to drink and spoil the family ambience for his family. Meanwhile, Renuka’s rude behaviour was worrisome for Roshni, as she threatened to ruin her life.

The upcoming episode will see Riya removing her jewels, but missing to take one of her pieces along with her. Mamta and Joy will notice that one of the jewels that was with Riya is missing. Joy will insult Sailee and accuse her to stealing. Sailee will find the jewel and will be coming in to give it to Riya, but Joy will not believe her. There will be a big commotion where Sailee will be accused of stealing. Sachin and Sailee will try to explain, but Paresh will lose his temper.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.