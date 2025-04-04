Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Renuka breathes a sigh of relief; Deshmukh family exposes Pari

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Pari (Tasneem Nerurkar) coming to the Deshmukh house with an intent to dupe them of their property. As we know, she has fallen for Paresh Deshmukh and also wants him for herself. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) understood that Pari is a thug who has come to take their property away. Sachin and Sailee came up with a plan in which they got to know the truth of Pari being in love with Paresh. They made their family believe that they were in favour of Paresh moving on with Pari. In fact, all in the house shocked Renuka as they chose Pari to be their new mother. Renuka was depressed and yelled at Paresh and her family.

The upcoming episode will prove that the family played into the game of Pari to extract her truth out. Pari will ultimately tell the family that she wanted to get their property and eyed it. Renuka will be relieved to know that her family duped her in order to expose Pari. Renuka will eventually know that all in her family love her a lot, but will also crib for not hinting things to her before hand.

