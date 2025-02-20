Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni joins the race; works a plan against Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Riya and Akash’s wedding reception happening at Joy’s house. As we know, Renuka ordered Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) not to be a part of the celebration. Sachin too refused to be part of it. However, when Paresh and Akash protested about Sachin’s denial, Sachin agreed to go to the reception. However, as told by Renuka, Sailee (Neha Harsora) talked to Sachin and forced him to remain silent, all through the function. Sachin promised that he would not open his mouth, but also said that if his father got humiliated, he could not keep quiet. We wrote about Joy and Mamta planning big to create an ambience for Sachin to burst out in anger so that they can make use of the situation to bring Akash and Riya to their house.

The upcoming episode will also see pressure mounting on Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) to bring her father during the function and also to buy expensive commodities for Renuka and her family. Roshni will be seen planning with her friend to use Sachin to keep everyone distracted from her. Roshni will not want Renuka to ask for her father’s arrival. She will want the family to get busy with some other tiff and worry. Roshni will plan to intoxicate Sachin without his knowledge so that he will create drama which will keep her family distracted from her.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.