Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni taunts Sailee; gets embarrassed with Tejas’ behaviour

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) finding evidence of Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) innocence and proving it before one and all. They got Chitti caught for deframing Sachin. Sachin had an emotional moment at home when his father hugged him and wept profusely for not believing in him. It was a moment that Sachin and Sailee cherished.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas buy a new car out of the money he has. He will have a great time flaunting his vehicle in the house. Akshat and Sachin will ask Tejas to treat them when the brothers will decide to party on alcohol. However, Sachin will not drink and just give company to his brothers. But Tejas will get high on the drink and start to falter in action and words. Meanwhile, Roshni will taunt Sailee saying that Sachin got another opportunity to drink. While Sailee will be at the receiving end, it will be proved that Sachin has not drunk, but it is Tejas who is extremely high. This will embarrass Roshni a lot.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.