Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin accepts Renuka’s decision; demands to take Paresh along

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) trying his best to control himself at the reception function of Akash and Riya. We saw Joy and Roshni make various attempts to instigate Sachin so that he lost his control and yelled at all. Joy’s idea was that by doing so, he could prove that his daughter Riya could not live with the Deshmukh family, and could live in their house. We saw Sailee (Neha Harsora) being blamed for stealing Riya’s jewel when she was about to give it back to Riya.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka (Radhika Vidyasagar) making a big decision after the reception. As envisioned by Joy and his wife, they succeeded in holding back Riya and Akash at their place. This enraged Renuka so much that she came up with a big decision.

The episode to air will see Renuka asking Sachin and Sailee to get out of the house so that she can bring Akash and Riya home. However, Sachin will turn the tables. Though he will agree to go out of the house along with Sailee, he will also insist that his father Paresh come with him. Paresh will also support Sachin and will decide to go with them. Renuka will try her best to stop Paresh from going, but Paresh will be adamant in his decision.

What will happen now?

