Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin becomes a hero; helps a pregnant woman with her delivery

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) dream of building a room for themselves got shattered in the heavy rains that ruined their commodities that they had accumulated for construction. Their hearts ached at the kind of destruction they saw, with them not being able to handle their dream. Renuka taunted Sachin and Sailee for only talking in the air and not being able to achieve it.

The upcoming episode will yet again see the benevolent and helpful nature of Sachin reaping rewards. Sachin will be driving when a heavily pregnant woman will get into his taxi. However, while on the way, she will get into labour and Sachin will not know what to do. Without wasting any further time, he will get on to the road and will request a few passers-by ladies to help him with the woman’s delivery. He will also buy the needed commodities for delivery from the nearby shops and help the woman. Her delivery will happen. The street vendors, ladies and shopkeepers will praise Sachin’s efforts and will garland him.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.