Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin’s request to Akash; Akash tries to convince Riya

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) and Riya (Vaishali Arora) not returning to the Deshmukh house after their wedding reception in which major drama happened. As we know, Joy accused Sailee of stealing Riya’s jewel, and the drama escalated so much that Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) ended up slapping Joy. This prompted Riya to stay back at her parents’ house, and Akash too stayed with her. Renuka was enraged as Riya and Akash were not at home and asked Sachin and Sailee to get out of the house.

We wrote about Riya later, being saved by Sachin when Raghav tried to play dirty at her. Riya defended Sailee when her parents yet again accused Sachin and Sailee. Riya threatened to walk out of their house.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin meeting Akash and being apologetic for whatever happened. He will motivate Akash to go to Riya and convince her to get back to him. Akash will meet Riya and will talk about Sachin being apologetic for his actions, and that they can sort their differences.

