Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee questions Sachin; Sachin guards a secret

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Tejas planning to kickstart his appliance business and finding a name for it. Tejas talked to Roshni saying that he would not keep his mother Renuka’s name, as the name was unlucky as proven in earlier instances. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) ridiculed Tejas for thinking that his mother’s name was unlucky and forced him by recording his statement and threatening him to keep Renuka’s name for his shop. Sailee liked the gesture shown by Sachin towards his mother Renuka. She was seen talking to him about the unique relationship between mother and son where the mother hated her son, but the son continued to be her support system at times of grief.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee (Neha Harsora) wonder more about it and continue to ask Sachin about the incident that changed their relationship. However, even after much coaxing, Sachin will be silent and will ask Sailee not to interfere in this matter and not to try to find the truth. Also, Sachin will stop Sailee from doing errands for all in the house. Renuka will ask Sailee to cook something special for Roshni, but Sachin will order Sailee not to.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.