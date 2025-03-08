Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee’s emotional outburst; Sachin tries to console her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) doing their best to enlighten Riya and Akash to unite again and be together as a couple. Following this instruction, Riya and Akash got back home which made the Deshmukh family happy. We also wrote about Tejas’ quest to get 14 lakhs needed for his job in Canada. We saw him begging near the temple as per the advice given by a Baba. Sachin and Sailee brought him home and Renuka had a tough time digesting this development.

We have seen the promo of Renuka and Roshni conniving agianst Sailee to break down her stall and disrupt its functioning. Roshni in her pretext to get back into the good books of Renuka, put it in Renuka’s mind that they could complain to the municipal office about the flower stall near their house. Roshni suggested that if Sailee had not take the permission from the municipal department to set the stall, they could easily derail it.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka and Roshni achieving the same when they will lodge a complaint after which the stall will be ruined by the team. Sailee will be helplessly sitting outside the house, crying inconsolably over her shop being ruined. Sachin will come home and will be shocked to see the stall not being there, and the sight of Sailee crying. Sachin will try to ask Sailee about what happened, but she will be in complete shock over the happenings. As we know, Sachin had opened the path for Sailee to have her own flower shop. But now, seeing Sailee being sad and emotional, it will be interesting to see how Sachin can bring happiness back into Sailee’s life.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.