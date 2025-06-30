Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Divya to get kidnapped; Who is behind this big plan?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) falling into her own laid trap, when she tried to expose Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) mangalsutra before everyone. However, Vasudha told one and all that it was the mangalsutra from the photoshoot she did recently. This paved the way for Chandrika (Nausheen Ali Sardar) to order Megha to apologize to Vasudha. Megha was forced to apologize not only to Vasudha, but also to her father. Dev (Abhishek Sharma) also got angry at Megha for accusing Vasudha and doubting his friendship with Vasudha.

The upcoming drama will see a big setback happening in the Chauhan house. Divya (Subhanshi Raghuwanshi), the wife of Avinash will get kidnapped. This will be a shocking turnaround in the storyline. It will be interesting to see who is behind this act. As we know, Bhanwar Singh (Manmohan Tiwari) has forced Avinash to get the formula of Sattva in return for his close pictures with Aditi. However, Aviansh has not been able to crack the formula yet and give it to him.

Who has kidnapped Divya? What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.