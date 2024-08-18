Yeh Hai Chahatein Serial Upcoming Twist: Will Arjun Save Kashvi in Time?

Yeh Hai Chahatein, the Star Plus television show produced by Ekta Kapoor, has seen engaging drama. In the previous episode, we see that Kashvi (Shagun Sharma) agrees to marry Pradyumna to appease Dadi. However, they secretly plan to fake a court marriage and later separate, leaving Kashvi a single parent. As preparations begin, Mahima grows envious and plots to stop the wedding.

Meanwhile, Arjun, devastated by Kashvi’s decision, is encouraged by Meera to fight for his love and reveal the truth. As tensions rise, Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) resolves to confront Kaashvi before it’s too late, while Nitya, feeling sidelined by Meera’s positive influence on Karun, plans to sabotage Karun’s success.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Arjun calls Kashvi, but suddenly, she faints while looking at the phone, and Mahima tries to support her. Later, Pradyumna asks Arjun why he wants to meet Kaashvi and comments on it. Later, Arjun replies to why he is asking this question; Pradyumna replies that he is the one who is going to marry Kashvi. After listening to this, Arjun is shocked.

Later, Mahima tells Kashvi she is getting her younger sister to marry someone, and Arjun feels Kaashvi is in danger and comments on it.

