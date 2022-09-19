Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) asking for a day and getting it from Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Initially, Abhimanyu was not ready to oblige, but was told by his mother to give her time and see the result. Akshara wants to clarify her stand and tell Abhimanyu what exactly happened one year back.

We saw how daringly Akshara reacted and found out where her brother Kairav was placed. She has taken him out of the clutches of Dr Kunal and reunited him with his family.

Now with time running, Akshara needs to meet Abhi and tell him the truth. However, the coming episode will see the major drama with the Birlas getting to know about Kairav being with his family, at his house. This piece of news will shock Abhimanyu and he will lose his mind.

He will be provoked by Mahima on believing that Akshara is instrumental in duping them again.

How will Abhimanyu react?

