Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging twists in the form of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) trying to forget their past and getting involved in their present lives. However, Akshara and Abhimanyu will soon be forced to look back at the past.

As we know, Akshara and Abhinav (Jay Soni) are happy and look forward to Abeer’s football match for which he has worked hard. During the match, the two of them will be seen cheering for their little hero. Though Abeer will be instrumental in his team’s win in the match, he will soon collapse on the field.

Abeer will be rushed to the hospital. Abhinav and Akshara, as parents will be anxious and worried for Abeer. On the other hand, Abhimanyu will feel jittery and will want to know whether all is fine at Kasauli. He will spot Muskan who will be seen panting on the road as she will be crying. Abhimanyu will confront her and will get the bad news of Abeer being hospitalized.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.