Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) coming to Udaipur to meet her family after many years. The occasion of Mimi’s birthday rendered a tense ambience in both the Birla and Goenka families. Finally, the silent bubble burst when Manjiri announced the wedding of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).

The news was not taken well by Kairav and he argued with Abhimanyu for ruining the lives of both his sisters. He warned Aarohi and advised her not to do the same mistake that Akshara committed. Akshara and Abhinav were passive spectators to the whole fight.

Things will in the coming episode get out of proportion when Kairav and Abhimanyu will get tough to handle. However, Abhimanyu will take a big stand and will clarify his position. He will tell the Goenkas that he has lost quite a lot in life and now he does not want to look at the things he has lost. For him, the happiness of his mother is important and considering all that, he has decided to marry Aarohi.

There will be a stunned silence in the room with Abhimanyu’s clarification.

What will happen next?

