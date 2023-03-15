Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) met with an accident after which he was determined to get Akshara back in his life. As we know, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) decided to get back to Kasauli with her husband and son. However, on the way, she confronted Abhimanyu at the temple.

We wrote about how Akshara questioned Abhimanyu’s love for her, and said that his was love without any respect. She told him that it was easy for her to move on as she got the support, love and respect of Abhinav.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu getting heartbroken after the incident. He will almost be about to lose his life, but Aarohi will save him. On the other hand, back at Kasauli, Akshara will be determined to make a fresh start in her life. But for Abhinav, it will look as though she is being forced to do it. Abhinav (Jay Soni) will wonder whether Akshara is with him because she loves him, or because she wants to repay in this way for his goodness. This doubt will put Abhinav’s mind in great unrest.

What will happen next?

