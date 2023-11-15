Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira slaps Yuvraj

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being tormented by the psycho lover Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). We saw him sending her gifts and mementoes and asking her hand for marriage. We saw him stalking Abhira and aiming to make her his girl. Akshara (Priti Amin) has vowed to take care of this problem called Yuvraj.

However, things will go out of control in the coming episode. Yuvraj will come with music and celebration and will ask Abhira to marry him. He will also display their wedding card which will irk Abhira. She will tear it and this will irk Yuvraj more. Yuvraj will try to drag Abhira, when Abhira will slap him not once but many times. Yuvraj will appreciate her boldness and will tell her that he will come with all the marriage setup the next time to wed her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1108 14th November Written Episode Update

Abhira and Manish were talking about their personal lives. They were intoxicated when Akshara accidentally came in front of Manish. However, he could not see her properly as it was dark outside. But, Akshara managed to touch Manish and even helped him out without Manish recognizing Akshara.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.