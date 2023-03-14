Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) has decided to rebel and go out of his way to get back Akshara (Pranali Rathod) in his life. He is even ready to overcome all kinds of hurdles, and even told Abhinav (Jay Soni) that he is in love with Akshara and wants her back.

At this juncture, as we know, Akshara and Abhinav decide to get back to Kasauli. But Abhimanyu will be seen confronting Akshara at the temple. It will be a high-voltage sequence between Abhimanyu and Akshara wherein Abhimanyu will again be seen taking a big decision and asking Akshara to return to his life. Akshara will give Abhimanyu a fitting and stern reply.

She will talk about never getting respect in her relationship with Abhimanyu. She will talk about how Abhinav helped her move on in life, as he gave her all the respect that she deserved. Akshara will compare Abhimanyu and Abhinav and will tell Abhimanyu very clearly that she will choose her husband Abhinav over him.

How will Abhimanyu react to this?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.