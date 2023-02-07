Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara contemplates meeting her family at Udaipur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) getting back to their respective lives, after the chaos that happened when they met. However, destiny yet again paves way for their lives to clash.

As we know, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has suffered an electric shock at the hospital owing to which she is unconscious. Abhimanyu has been busy treating her. We saw how Ruhi got to know about her mother being sick. She got emotional when she met her, and took a promise from Abhimanyu that he will get her mother back to good health. However, the coming episode will see Ruhi falling sick and fearing for her mother’s well-being. To cheer her up, the family will want Abhimanyu to get another order of the jam that he had got earlier from Kasauli. This will force Abhimanyu to call Abhinav.

On the other hand, Akshara will sense problems when Bade Papa will not answer her calls. When Abhimanyu will call Abhinav, they will get to know of Aarohi being sick and Ruhi wanting the jam that she tasted before.

Akshara will now be nervous and will want to meet her family and sister. She will contemplate going to Udaipur to meet her family.

Will Akshara finally make up her mind to go to Udaipur?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.