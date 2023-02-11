Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) wanting to make a trip to Udaipur to meet her family. However with Aarohi recovering, she decided not to go. However, in the coming time, Akshara will come to Udaipur and will have a grand welcome.

As we know, Muskaan is reaching Udaipur for work purpose. Akshara has asked Bade Papa to help her out and get her settled. Bade Papa has asked Kairav to bring her home. We also saw Dadi asking Kairav to make her meet Akshara. Kairav has mellowed down and was seen crying, remembering his bond with his sisters.

Now in the coming time, Akshara will come to the Goenka house amid a grand welcome. She along with her son Abeer and husband Abhinav will be welcomed well by the Goenkas. Akshara will eventually meet Abhimanyu and Aarohi and also Ruhi.

What will happen next?

