Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara takes a promise from Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) dying in an unexpected turn of events. As we know, Ruhi wanted to drive the car and was forced out of the car when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) pulled her out. However, Ruhi had pressed the reverse gear as a result of which the car moved. Akshara who spotted it, ran inside the car to control it. She was not able to apply the handbrake fully, and as a result of which Aarohi was hit by the car.

The coming episode will see Akshara being blamed by the entire family for Aarohi’s death. They questioned her as to why she had to drive the car. Akshara will take responsibility for Aarohi’s death on herself. Abhimanyu will question her and will ask her to tell the truth to the family. However, Akshara will not want to blame Ruhi for her mother’s death.

Akshara will also take a promise from Abhimanyu. Akshara will tell Abhimanyu to take care of Ruhi as her father, and will ask him to promise not to tell anyone in the family of Ruhi being responsible for Aarohi’s death.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1094 31st October Written Episode Update

Aarohi got hit by the running car and her head hit a rock. Ruhi was responsible for the accident, but Akshara was blamed as she was behind the steering of the vehicle.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.