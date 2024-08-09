Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadisa Accepts Abhira As Daughter-in-law, Armaan Becomes Happy

Finally, good news for all #Abhimaan fans as Dadisa accepts Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as daughter-in-law. StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, the audience has seen nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit).

According to the latest update, Dadisa handed over the law firm’s responsibilities to Rohit, taking them from Armaan. However, Rohit demands Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Then, he will take up the responsibilities alone, or else he will not. Dadisa disagrees with Rohit’s request, but with the new update, it seems Dadisa has agreed to Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Not only that, she has also accepted Abhira as her daughter-in-law.

The lead actor Rohit Purohit shared a glimpse of the celebration moment in the Poddar after the announcement of the good news of Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. The visuals show Abhira and Armaan indulging in a beautiful romantic dance where all the Poddar family members also dance with them. Even Ruhi and Rohit joined the celebration with full enthusiasm. With the good news, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) looks very happy, and his big smile says it all. Sharing the video, the actor captioned it, “Podaar house me aai khushiyaan finally. THU THU THU 🧿

#yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #abhimaan.”

View Instagram Post 1: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadisa Accepts Abhira As Daughter-in-law, Armaan Becomes Happy

It will be interesting to see how Ruhi creates problems in Abhira and Armaan’s marriage.