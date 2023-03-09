Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) realizing that he is not able to move on in life. He wants to talk to Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and calls her. But Akshara does not talk to him. All of it ended with Abhimanyu meeting with an accident right near Goenka house. Akshara came running to Abhimanyu and put him on her lap and shed tears for him.

At the hospital, while Abhimanyu is being treated, Akshara faces wrath. The coming episode will see Manjiri noticing that Abhimanyu tried calling Akshara many times and also came to meet her. She will immediately blame Akshara for it and will yell at Akshara. She will ask her why is she back to ruin her son’s life once again. Talking about the past, she will connect Neel’s injury to Abhimanyu’s injury now, and will feel worried about it.

Though Abhinav (Jay Soni) will try to stand up for Akshara, Manjiri’s abuses towards Akshara will be heart-wrenching.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.