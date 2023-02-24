Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) getting back to Udaipur. She is back to spend time with her family. As we saw, Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abeer are happy to be part of Akshara’s happiness.

Now, with the countdown to Dadi’s birthday starting, tension brews in both families, as finally, Abhimanyu and Akshara will be face to face. Manjiri insisted that the Birla family does not participate in the birthday function. However, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) refused the idea and has convinced his family to be part of Mimi’s happiness.

However, on the big day, Manjiri will decide to take a big stand. The coming episode will see Manjiri leaving no chance for destiny to think differently. She will decide in her mind that she will use the stage of Mimi’s birthday as an opportunity to share her family’s next big happiness. She will decide to tell the Goenka family about the decision of Abhimanyu and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) to marry.

What will happen next?

