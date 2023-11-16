Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Poddar returns

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) falling in love with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). As we know, Ruhi too reciprocates the same feelings, and is waiting for Armaan to call her and talk to her. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is tormented by the psycho lover Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). He has threatened to marry her and wants her at any cost. Abhira is scared and is thinking whether she can convince her mother to relocate to Delhi.

The coming episode will see the Poddars getting a reason to rejoice. Yes, Rohit Poddar (Shivam Khajuria) will be back from abroad and this will call for celebration. Rohit will get back home and this will make the entire family happy. As we know, Rohit shares a great rapport with his brother Armaan. The family, especially Maasa wants Rohit to become as responsible as Armaan at work. But Rohit who is still studying, wants to enjoy life.

With Rohit coming back, Maasa and Vidya will be very happy. The two ladies will pamper Rohit a lot, and Armaan will be left to himself. However, Armaan will be happy for his brother’s return.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1109 15th November Written Episode Update

Yuvraj came to meet Abhira with a grand celebration. He brought along their wedding card which Abhira tore. When Yuvraj got close to her, Abhira slapped him not once, but many times.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.