Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi getting upset after her friends mocked her for telling them the lie about Abhimanyu being her father. They called her a cheater and told her that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) was not her father.

We saw how Ruhi asked Abhimanyu whether he cannot be her papa. She demanded this as a gift from him for her birthday.

Now the coming drama will see Abhimanyu overcoming this mental trauma and accepting the biggest decision of his life. He will weigh Ruhi’s love more than anything else and will propose to Ruhi an offer of becoming her father. She will be very happy and will readily accept the proposal.

Aarohi will be stunned by Abhimanyu’s decision. But when Abhimanyu will explain why he took the decision, Aarohi will take a promise from Abhimanyu that once he will become Ruhi’s Papa he cannot track back from his words.

Ruhi will in the meantime, announce the decision of Abhimanyu to the entire family. The family will start to plan the wedding of Abhimanyu and Aarohi.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.