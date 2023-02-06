Navigate

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi gets emotional on seeing Aarohi

The show will see Ruhi getting emotional on seeing her mother Aarohi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) getting a severe electric shock after touching a faulty CT scan machine at the Birla Hospital. She has gotten unconscious and is not getting back her consciousness. She has also developed a fever which is an added cause of worry for the doctors treating her.

At this juncture, Kairav fights with the Birlas that they are responsible for Aarohi’s health condition. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Kairav have a big argument which Ruhi sees and gets upset about.

The coming episode will see Ruhi feeling upset about knowing about her mother’s health condition. She will tell Abhimanyu that she wants to see her mother. Abhimanyu will take her to the room to see her mother.

Ruhi will get emotional on seeing Aarohi lying on the bed, unconscious. She will get scared and will hug her Poppy. She will want to touch her mother, and Abhimanyu will ask her to go and love her mother.

Ruhi will be emotional and will tell Abhimanyu to stay with her mother and get her back to the pink of health. Abhimanyu will promise Ruhi to make her mother alright.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

