Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Armaan – Abhira to lock horns in the court; Ruhi takes centre stage yet again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) finally getting to know that their marriage is still valid and that it was not annulled by law. Armaan has been pleading before Abhira to show some trust in him. He very well knows that Abhira loves him, but there is a lack of trust in their relationship going ahead.

The ongoing track again brought Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) to the centre stage of action. She caused an accident by mistake, which resulted in injuries to an elderly man. The man and his wife lodged a complaint after which Ruhi has been called to the police station. Ruhi sought the help of Armaan to bail her out of this mess. On the other hand, Abhira got her first big case with the couple hiring her to seek justice against Ruhi.

The upcoming episode will again see Ruhi being the reason for Armaan and Abhira standing against each other. While Armaan will represent Ruhi, Abhira will represent the couple as lawyers. Armaan and Abhira will have their first argument in the police station, where Abhira will tell Armaan that her client does not need any compensation or empathy, but wants justice.

Armaan and Abhira will fight against each other in the court for and against Ruhi. It will be interesting to see how this professional animosity will give a new angle to their personal lives and love story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1344 8th July Written Episode Update

Abhira and Armaan got a special gift which brought out the truth to them that they were still married. Madhav explained how he got to know of it before hand, and the manner in which Sanjay played his game.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.