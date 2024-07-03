Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Madhav to sustain injuries; Armaan and Abhira try to save him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) keeping herself away from Armaan (Rohit Purohit). She lived in the outhouse of the Poddar house along with Madhav (Sandeep Rajora). We recently saw Abhira crossing the order of Dadisa and entering the house in order to save the life of Vidya. Though Vidya was injured, she asked Abhira to stop Madhav from going on a life-threatening and risky encounter. Abhira tried her best to stop Madhav, but Madhav was way too professional and did not listen to Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Madhav undertaking a major encounter with goons, in which he will sustain severe injuries. He will be at the spot of the encounter and will not be in a position to move out. We hear that Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira will get to know of Madhav being in danger and will rush to the spot to save him.

Meanwhile, there will be a panic-stricken ambience in the Poddar house with Vidya being worried. Abhira and Armaan will, however, make every possible attempt to enter the site of the encounter and save Madhav’s life.

As we know, Madhav has been a solid support system to Abhira from the time she was sent out of the Poddar house. He was with her through the thick and thin.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1338 2nd July Written Episode Update

Abhira had a tough first day as a lawyer and understood that she had to work hard. Vidya persuaded Madhav to not go for the risky encounter.

What will happen to Madhav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.