Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Raksha Bandhan Celebration Brings Abhira And Anupama Together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut, has seen engaging drama with Dadisa agreeing for the union of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). In the previous episode, we see that Abhira is anxious about choosing a lavish ring due to financial concerns, while Charu instructs them to pick individually. Rohit encourages Ruhi to choose a ring, hoping for a fresh start, but her choice stirs trouble. Abhira confides in Vidya about her financial worries, but Vidya reassures her that Armaan’s love transcends material wealth.

Meanwhile, Manisha defends Armaan against Rohit’s interference and advises a delay in ring selection. Kaveri suggests that Abhira consider changing her name for her own happiness, but Abhira refuses. After noticing Abhira’s distress over the wedding preparations, Armaan reassures her to enjoy the process, though he remains suspicious of her hidden concerns about Kaveri.

In the upcoming episode, we will witness a heartwarming moment as Anupama visits the Poddar house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Later, Abhira also joins in, and the two share a beautiful bond as they tie Rakhis to each other, offer sweets and share a warm hug, truly capturing the essence of this special day.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is a long-running show with Samridhii Shukla as Abhira and Rohit Purohit as Armaan as the show’s lead.