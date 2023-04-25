Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns against Abhinav?

The show will see Abhimanyu not listening to Abhinav.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns against Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw the big drama and revelation wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) got to know the real truth about Abeer being his son. Abhimanyu had to go through the pain when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) pointed to the flaws in him as a father and also talked about the goodness of Abhinav (Jay Soni).

Abhimanyu has taken the big decision of postponing his wedding with Aarohi. He has taken up the huge responsibility of treating Abeer and doing his surgery. This has led to more tension in the Birla house with Manjiri and Aarohi breaking down. This also does not go down well with little Ruhi.

The coming episode will however, see friction between Abhimanyu and Abhinav. Abhinav who has always seen Abhimanyu as a good friend will decide to talk to him, and hear out to him. Abhinav will believe that Abhimanyu is going through a tough phase and needs his help.

However, when Abhinav will try talking to Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu will develop a cold shoulder towards him. He will refuse to talk to Abhinav.

What is the feeling that Abhimanyu is having?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Read Latest News