Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns against Abhinav?

The show will see Abhimanyu not listening to Abhinav.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw the big drama and revelation wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) got to know the real truth about Abeer being his son. Abhimanyu had to go through the pain when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) pointed to the flaws in him as a father and also talked about the goodness of Abhinav (Jay Soni).

Abhimanyu has taken the big decision of postponing his wedding with Aarohi. He has taken up the huge responsibility of treating Abeer and doing his surgery. This has led to more tension in the Birla house with Manjiri and Aarohi breaking down. This also does not go down well with little Ruhi.

The coming episode will however, see friction between Abhimanyu and Abhinav. Abhinav who has always seen Abhimanyu as a good friend will decide to talk to him, and hear out to him. Abhinav will believe that Abhimanyu is going through a tough phase and needs his help.

However, when Abhinav will try talking to Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu will develop a cold shoulder towards him. He will refuse to talk to Abhinav.

What is the feeling that Abhimanyu is having?

