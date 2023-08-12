Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhinav (Jay Soni) falling off the cliff as a result of slipping accidentally from the cliff. We saw how Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav partied with alcohol sitting on the edge of the cliff. Abhimanyu tried to rescue Abhinav but could not, resulting in his fall. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he needed surgery. At that exact moment, Muskan grew suspicious of Abhimanyu and she stopped Abhimanyu from doing the surgery on Abhinav. Later, we saw how the police arrested Abhimanyu.

The coming episode will see life changing in a matter of a second for Akshara. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will lose Abhinav as he will die. Abhinav will be seen recuperating, and this will bring joy to Akshara. Akshara and Abhinav will spend happy time and Abhinav will express his love for Akshara and Abhir when the unexpected will happen.

Abhinav will die and this will come as a rude shock to one and all. Akshara will lose her mental stability and will want to take Abhinav home. Muskan will be seen being rude to Manjiri and again blaming them for her brother’s death.

On the other hand, Abhir will be waiting restlessly to welcome his parents, Abhinav and Akshara home.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.