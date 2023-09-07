Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir and Manjiri caught in a huge fire breakout. While Manjiri will be stuck in a fire-filled room, Abhir will not be able to breathe with the smoke covering up into his room.

Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama during the Janmashtami celebrations. The Dahi Handi breaking custom during Janmashtami saw both the boys and girls gang put their best effort into breaking the matki. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) were at loggerheads as both aimed to break the handi first. Ultimately, it was Akshara who broke it first with the ladies winning.

The coming episode will focus on drama and a shocking fire incident that plagues the happiness of the festival. In the huge fire breakout that will happen, Manjiri will be caught in a room. Abhir who will be in the washroom will get stuck amid the fire.

Akshara and Abhimanyu will save all other family members and will take them to a point of safety. However, they will find Manjiri and Abhir missing and will go inside again. Manjiri will be stuck in a room which will be totally engulfed by fire. Abhir will be stuck in the washroom and will not find a way out. He will not be able to breathe with the smoke filling the room slowly.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.