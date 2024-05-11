Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira And Armaan Romance, Dadisa Gets Stunned

Star Plus, television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has seen major dramas in the last few days. As seen so far, Dadisa wants Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to get a divorce from Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). However, Manisha hides the divorce papers, which leaves Armaan worried. At the same time, Dadisa gets angered knowing about the misplacement of the divorce paper. She reveals to Vidya that Armaan is attracted to Abhira, but he has yet to realize that. Later, Sanjay shares with Kaveri that to confirm Abhira and Armaan’s divorce, one has to testify that their marriage was fake. But the problem is that Abhira won’t listen to their demand, while Armaan will never lie.

In the upcoming episode, Abhira overhears Dadisa and Vidya’s conversation and becomes happy. Soon, she collides with Armaan and falls in his arms, creating a romantic moment in which both get lost. Later, Abhira and Armaan wish to express their feelings, but due to an interruption, they can’t.

On the other hand, Abhira goes to Dadisa with a sweet in her hand. However, Dadisa considers Abhira’s motive negative. She tries to bribe and gives her a cheque to get a divorce from Armaan. However, Abhira comes with an offer and asks Dadisa to support her these fifteen days to bring Armaan’s mother and father close. In contrast, Dadisa asks Abhira to give fake testimony.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows. The first generation featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, and now the fourth generation features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani.