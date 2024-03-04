Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan, Dadisa and Ruhi’s stupendous stage act

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) impressing Dadisa (Anita Raj) with her convincing act to allow Charu to do her internship. Charu was also happy and she patched up with both Armaan and Abhira. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira danced happily and enjoyed this moment. Their closeness made Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) jealous, and she was trying to remind Armaan of his love for her.

The coming episode will see Dadisa plan big for a fundraiser event. Abhira will give ideas for the performances and they will finally zero in on doing puppet acts on stage.

Dadisa and Abhira will team up for a puppet dance. The entire family will be surprised to see Abhira convince Dadisa to dance on stage. They will talk about Abhira being capable of achieving anything. This will again hurt Ruhi.

Later, the stage will be buzzing with Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi’s puppet act. They will later involve the entire family to dance with them.

The fundraiser event will be a success and all will be happy about it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1217 3rd March Written Episode Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Later, the show had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.