Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira finds a way to be thrown out of Poddar family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) deciding to move out of the Poddar house with a heavy heart. We saw her crying over the fact that she had to leave the family and go out. She is being forced by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) to marry him. Abhira feared that Yuvraj would harm Vidya or Armaan, and this resulted in her succumbing to Yuvraj’s orders. Armaan was unaware of such a threat looming over Abhira.

The coming episode will see Abhira do the unexpected to be thrown out of the Poddar family. She will pretend to be intoxicated and will do all the weird things possible before the entire family, Dadisa and her friends. Dadisa will have her head down in shame before her guests. Dadisa will ultimately throw Abhira out of the house, which Abhira actually aimed for. Abhira will bid adieu to the house and will walk towards Yuvraj.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1208 23rd February January Written Episode Update

Armaan questioned Abhira over her anxiety and told her that he was always there for her. However, Abhira remained stern and did not express her pain before Armaan.

Will Armaan get to know about Abhira’s decision on time?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.