Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira resists disclosing facts to Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) deciding to go to Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) and succumb to his threats, to save the Poddar family from any danger. She hid the fact from everyone in the house. She told Yuvraj that she was agreeable to his order and that she would come to him the next day. Yuvraj made plans for him and Abhira to go out of the country.

The coming episode will see Abhira continuing to get emotional before leaving the Poddar house. She will be seen finishing unfinished matters. She will motivate Krish by placing a letter in his room. She will seek the blessings of a sleeping Vidya. She will place her first salary in Dadisa’s room, and will also present Manisha with a gift.

However, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will worry a lot about Abhira’s condition. He will ask her again to spell it out and tell him what troubles her. Abhira will, however, resist telling Armaan the truth. She would not want Armaan to fall into any further problems because of her.

Armaan will worry a lot as Abhira will for a change, keep her mouth shut but her pain and sorrow will be very much visible.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1207 22nd February January Written Episode Update

Abhira consented to Yuvraj’s constant threat and promised that she would come along with him.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.