Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira’s emotional adieu to the Poddar family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being mentally tortured by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) to come with him to Dubai. He kidnapped Armaan’s mother and showed Abhira that he can go to any extent, and kill any number of lives in order to get close to Abhira. Armaan expressed his pain upon seeing his mother ill and prayed for her well-being. Armaan told Abhira about how Vidya Maa accepted him even when he was not her son.

Abhira got scared when Yuvraj showed another instance of what he could do when he changed Vidya’s medicine. Abhira in the coming episode, will decide to go with Yuvraj. She will be seen calling Yuvraj and telling him that she will come to him and that he should not harm the Poddars.

However, even after making her decision, Abhira will be in pain, as she will find it very difficult to leave the Poddar family. She will have tears in her eyes and will try her best to hide her sorrow. Amidst this, Abhira will also plan to get into the bad books of the family before leaving, so that nobody including Armaan searches for her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1206 21st February January Written Episode Update

Armaan broke down in despair after seeing his mother Vidya’s condition. Abhira was worried as she knew that Yuvraj was capable of doing anything.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.