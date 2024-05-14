Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira’s statement irks Armaan; Dadisa succeeds in her plan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the divorce drama of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) hitting its crescendo. We have seen Dadisa, Vidya, Ruhi and Sanjay planning and plotting to get the divorce done. But the others in the family have been favouring Armaan- Abhira’s wedding and have been trying to foil the divorce plans. However, Dadisa seems to have hit the weak ebb in Abhira. Abhira has always wanted to unite Vidya and Madhav. And Dadisa has agreed to do so, in return for Abhira consenting in court that she has been forced into marrying Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira being tense in court. While Armaan has told Abhira that he will not lie, Abhira will be stressed out as she will be saying exactly what Armaan does not want. Abhira will testify in court that her wedding with Armaan was a forced one. Armaan will get angry and will question Abhira on her lies. Armaan will be extremely upset at Abhira’s wrong statement in the court. However, Abhira’s wrong statement will help Dadisa to a great extent.

Dadisa and Sanjay will be pleased while Madhav and Armaan will be unhappy. Abhira will try to behave nastily with Armaan and Madhav, and will not let out the real reason for her lies.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1288 13th May Written Episode Update

Armaan talked to Abhira about Sanjay’s move to tell lies in court. Armaan expressed his decision of not lying in court before Abhira. This made Abhira even more stressed as she had already promised Dadisa that she would lie in court for the sake of Madhav and Vidya.

Will Armaan find it out?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.