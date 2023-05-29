Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Akshara prepares to welcome the tenant but gets shocked to witness Abhimanyu as the tenant in the house. Abhir gets happy to see his good friend Abhimanyu in Kasauli.

Abhimanyu misunderstands Akshara and lashes out at her for bringing Abhir to Kasauli. Akshara tries to make him understand the situation. However, he continues to fight with her. Soon, Akshara and Abhimanyu get into an argument, and Abhinav tries to stop them. Later, Abhinav takes Akshara with him, wherein the former mentions that he is not Abhir’s father. Soon, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Abhinav is not his real father.

In the coming episode, Abhir gets emotional after finding the truth. Abhimanyu witnesses him upset and questions about the same. Soon, Abhir requests him for help. He reveals to Abhimanyu that Abhinav is not his real father. He asks Abhimanyu to help him find his father. He gets shocked to hear Abhir’s request.

OMG! Will Abhimanyu reveal to Abhir about the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

