ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu

Abhir reveals to Abhimanyu that Abhinav is not his real father. He asks Abhimanyu to help him find his father in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 15:11:31
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Akshara prepares to welcome the tenant but gets shocked to witness Abhimanyu as the tenant in the house. Abhir gets happy to see his good friend Abhimanyu in Kasauli.

Abhimanyu misunderstands Akshara and lashes out at her for bringing Abhir to Kasauli. Akshara tries to make him understand the situation. However, he continues to fight with her. Soon, Akshara and Abhimanyu get into an argument, and Abhinav tries to stop them. Later, Abhinav takes Akshara with him, wherein the former mentions that he is not Abhir’s father. Soon, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Abhinav is not his real father.

In the coming episode, Abhir gets emotional after finding the truth. Abhimanyu witnesses him upset and questions about the same. Soon, Abhir requests him for help. He reveals to Abhimanyu that Abhinav is not his real father. He asks Abhimanyu to help him find his father. He gets shocked to hear Abhir’s request.

OMG! Will Abhimanyu reveal to Abhir about the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara learns about Aarushi being her step-sister
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir learns about Abhinav’s truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir learns about Abhinav’s truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu turns Akshara’s first tenant in Kasauli
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu turns Akshara’s first tenant in Kasauli
Latest Stories
Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel
Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
'Naseeb Se' song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered 53 million views across all platforms
'Naseeb Se' song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered 53 million views across all platforms
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Shocking! South Star Sharwanand Got Injured In An Accident
Shocking! South Star Sharwanand Got Injured In An Accident
Read Latest News