The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara and Abhimanyu getting into an awkward moment as they will embrace each other. What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama during Janmashtami that led to the tragic fire accident that broke out. Manjiri and Abhir were trapped in the fire. It required a heroic effort from Abhimanyu to save them. However, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) had major setbacks and struggled with a trauma that affected her lifestyle. Both Abhimanyu (HarshadChopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) joined together to bring Manjiri out of this problem.

We wrote about Abhimanyu and Akshara motivating Manjiri to make the prasad for Bappa after the earlier made prasad accidentally got damaged. This incident warded off the fear that Manjiri had of fire.

The coming episode will see Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated amidst grandeur. Akshara and Abhimanyu will be dancing along with the whole family. They will see Manjiri too dancing with her happiness back. They will be so ecstatic that they will end up hugging each other, as they will feel grateful for the help the other has given. Both Abhimanyu and Akshara will later realize that they have been awkward in their gesture. They will feel embarrassed to face each other and will move away.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1046 12th September Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu overcame his guilt and got back to his profession and performed the surgery he was scheduled to do. Abhimanyu was seen thanking Akshara for motivating him to take this big step of his life.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.