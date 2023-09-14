Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding talk happening within the family. Both of them will be shocked and will clearly refuse the idea.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) becoming good friends and well-wishers over time. As we know, Abhimanyu has been a pillar of support for Akshara and Abhir soon after the death of Abhinav. Akshara too calls Abhimanyu as family, as he is her son’s father. We also saw Akshara motivating Abhimanyu when he faced a down phase in life.

We saw how passionately Abhimanyu and Akshara hugged each other during Ganesh Chaturthi puja.

The coming episode will focus on a few family members wanting to see Abhimanyu and Akshara together in marriage. Manish and Dadi will be of the impression that Abhimanyu and Akshara complete each other and should get married. However, Swarna will not support this. On the other hand, while a few in the Birla family will feel for Aarohi, Manjiri will be of the opinion that Akshara and Abhimanyu should marry and come together for the sake of Abhir.

This talk will reach the ears of Abhimanyu and Akshara. They will immediately get angry and will oppose the decision. Akshara will be made to sit and talked to by Manish and Dadi, but she will refuse to accept this change in her life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1047 13th September Written Episode Update

Akshara and Abhimanyu made Manjiri cook the prasad. And this enabled Manjiri to overcome her fear. Abhimanyu and Akshara got ecstatic to see Manjiri, happily celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Abhimanyu and Akshara got into an awkward situation when they hugged each other during their dance.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.