The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara and Abhimanyu encouraging Manjiri to fight her fear and overcome the low phase she is going through.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feels guilty of pushing his mother Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) into a state of trauma after the fire accident. Manjiri is not able to face her fear of fire and is reluctant to even carry out normal activities at her own house. She has this fear in her always. We saw how Akshara (Pranali Rathod) motivated Abhimanyu to not allow his passion for his profession to die down. Her inspiring words pushed Abhimanyu to do the surgery and go ahead and fight his fear and insecurities.

Now, Abhimanyu will be determined to remove the fear from Manjiri’s mind. He will seek the help of Akshara for it. The coming episode will focus on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the Birla house. However, a fight between Ruhi and Abhir will end up in them pushing Aarohi who would be carrying the prasad for the puja. All of the prasad will fall down, and get ruined. With less time on hand, the family will not know what to do to make the prasad.

Akshara will get the idea of insisting Manjiri to get to her kitchen and she her skills in making the prasad in rapid quick time. However, for this, to happen, Manjiri would need to get rid of her fear for fire. Akshara and Abhimanyu will bring her to the kitchen and will urge her to make the prasad and please Ganpati Bappa.

Abhimanyu refused to do the surgery on the kid which led to the parents panicking. Akshara wanted Abhimanyu to fight his way out of this insecurity. She talked to him and advised him to not let his love for his profession down.

Will the fervour of the festival encourage Manjiri to get rid of her fear?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.