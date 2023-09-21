Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir's earnest desire

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) struggling to control his feelings for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) hidden. As we know, he was avoiding her, and stopped meeting or talking to her. However, their official commitments forced them to embark on a travel trip where they were caught in rain. The car had a problem owing to which they had to take shelter at a roadside dhaba for the night.

We wrote about situations paving way for Abhimanyu to express his love for Akshara. We saw Abhimanyu falling over a cart, after which he was upside down, the same way in which he confessed his love for Akshara earlier. In this way, he lets Akshara know that he is still in love with her.

The coming episode will see Akshara reacting angrily to the development. She will leave Abhimanyu alone and will take a cab and go back home. She will not want to talk to Abhimanyu, but will be forced to go to the Birla Hospital for Abhir’s sake. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that this talk between them should not affect their friendship. But Akshara will remain silent over the matter.

However, Akshara will see before her eyes, Abhir’s earnest desire. He will be seen expressing his unhappiness over a Katputli act on the road and will demand the guy to have a happy ending where the girl and boy are together with the kid. Later, Akshara will see Abhir telling Manish that he had prayed before Ganpati Bappa to unite his parents. Akshara will be shocked to know what Abhir wants.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1054 20th September Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.