Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara suffers an anxiety attack

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara suffering from an anxiety attack and will not know what to do, as she will be stranded on the road all alone.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 12:00:36
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir not being well after the death of his father Abhinav. He suffers from depression and is not able to take away the sweet memories of his father from his mind. In her quest to make Abhir better, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has been gulping down her pain and sorrow so much that she will reach a breakpoint.

The coming episode will see Akshara scolding Abhir when he will tell her that he wants to go to his father. Akshara will start getting her anxiety attacks, and will decide to start her law cases in order to divert her mind. However, when she will be going in her car, she will develop an anxiety attack that will leave her stranded, all by herself on the road. She will be stuck inside the car and will not be able to even open the car.

She will not know what to do, and will it require Abhimanyu to rush to her help and handle her symptoms. Muskaan will misunderstand the togetherness of Abhimanyu and Akshara as she will feel that Akshara has already forgotten her brother.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

