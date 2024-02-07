Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira have an emotional moment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) trying to salvage the problem created by Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) by ruining the kheer of Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). Dadisa punished Abhira for her grave mistake, but later, Armaan supported Abhira and told Dadisa the truth of what Abhira was able to achieve by doing so.

Dadisa refused to give Abhira the toffee but later, gave her half toffee for her credible work and asked her to earn the other half of the toffee by impressing her.

The coming episode will see the Poddar family enjoying the Champi time at home with everyone being busy in giving each other a good oil champi (massage). However, Abhira will miss her mother Akshara as she was her champi partner. Abhira will run into her room and cover herself up with a blanket and will cry remembering her mother.

Soon, Armaan will enter the room and realize that Abhira is sad. He will also get into the blanket to calm down Abhira. Abhira will talk about how her mother used to be her champi expert. Armaan will cheer Abhira with his words and will also calm her down. He will do oil massage for Abhira, which will be relaxing to her. He will also make her laugh and feel happy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1191 6th February January Written Episode Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.