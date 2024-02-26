Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan brings Abhira home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) going into the crocodile’s trap, that is going towards Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) after getting out of the Poddar house. As we know, Abhira faked to be inebriated and ruined the image of Dadisa, in front of her guests who had assembled at the Poddar house. Dadisa had thrown Abhira out of the house.

Ruhi later got to know the real reason behind Abhira leaving the house. When she told Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) the truth, both of them jumped into action to find Abhira. Meanwhile, Abhira sent the location code of where she was, to Madhav.

The coming episode will see Abhira being in great trouble when Armaan will come at the right time to save her. Armaan will get into a physical fight with Yuvraj where he will beat him up. Abhira will be injured severely and will be taken care of by Ruhi.

With the help of Madhav, Armaan will get Yuvraj arrested. Armaan will get angry at Abhira for not telling him the truth. Armaan will later, take an injured Abhira home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1210 25th February January Written Episode Update

Will Abhira’s sacrifice come in front of Dadisa?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Later, the show had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.